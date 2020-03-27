The United Way Centraide North East Ontario is launching a new campaign to help the charities helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's called the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Jennifer Gorman, regional manager, says they're looking for corporate and individual donations.

Gorman says this is a new fund that's in addition to existing United Way campaigns.

"So this is above and beyond," she said. "We know that COVID-19 is going to have lasting impacts. We know that its causing current food shortages and demands so we're looking at this as a new scenario that we need to make sure our communities are taken care of."

Gorman says there is a criteria in place to apply for funding.

"We're looking most importantly at basic needs, food insecurity, local programs, whatever the needs might be in each community," she said.

"They need to be a registered charity and they need to be doing work that is meeting the basic needs of individuals who are impacted by COVID-19."

Gorman says the United Way is currently looking for both donors and applicants. She says the fund will be around for as long as it is needed.

"We are certainly dealing with an unknown [and] again, we don't even know necessarily how long this fund will be around for," she said.

"Things this might have a lasting impact with even things that aren't running now with our youth hubs and our youth programs and the changes that COVID will make on our social service sector is a long term effect."

Details on how to donate or apply can be found on the United Way's website.