Canadian workers may not have a lot to celebrate this Labour Day.

The labour movement has made a lot of progress in Ontario and across Canada, according to John Peters, a labour studies professor at Laurentian University in Sudbury. But there's still a lot to worry about.

Peters cites income inequality as one disturbing trend. That's because the incomes of Canada's wealthiest earners have tripled over the last two decades.

"At the same time that's happening across Canada you have about 7 million people out of a workforce of 16 million who are earning currently $15,000 or less," he said.

"Those numbers are pretty frightening to me and pretty disturbing, and I think they really bring into question this idea that Canada is a kinder, gentler place than the United States."

Peters is also troubled by the decline in unionized, private sector jobs.

"Even though workers in the public sector have done very well and have been able to protect some of their good jobs, as well as benefits and pensions," he says, adding this is because those work forces are still unionized.

John Peters is a Labour Studies professor at Laurentian University in Sudbury. He is the former vice president of the Sudbury and District Labour Council. (Laurentian University)

That's not the case in the private sector, where about 70 per cent of workers are not protected by a union.

"We're now at a private sector union density — that is the numbers of people who are covered by collective agreements — in the private sector that's down to 14 per cent, officially," Peters said. He adds those numbers haven't been seen since the 1930s.

He says the good jobs, pensions and benefits workers do have are due to the efforts of trade unions, labour movements, and workers themselves.

"We need people to support those efforts and everyone to work collectively together to try and get back to that sort of situation where everyone is going to benefit from economic growth, as well as environmental sustainability," he said.

"And it's not going to be just a few who win, but everybody."

Peters says trade unions and labour movements are not just about better pay and benefits. They also stand for activism and creating a better democracy.

"Given the challenges that we face, whether it's inequality or climate change, I think that people realize and remember the importance of activism and of standing up for ourselves is something that's really important and really positive."

As most of us enjoy a day off for Labour Day, Peters wants us to remember how far unions and the labour movement have progressed.

"People shouldn't forget that many of the best things we've seen both in Canada and around the world have been due to the efforts of workers and trade unions, and to labour movements and their political supporters around the world."