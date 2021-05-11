Sudbury business creates portable underground lunchroom/lavatory

A manufacturer in Sudbury has designed the Lunchroom/Lavatory on Wheels, and has already shipped a couple of units internationally.

It resembles a small stainless steel rail car, and as the name suggests, it's portable, featuring a washroom and a lunch room.

Tom DiFrancesco, general manager of B & D Manufacturing, said the Portable Underground Lunchroom-Lavatory was commissioned by a client in Mexico, who needed a place where miners could spend their breaks.

"The first trailer will go down with roughly a group of 10 to 12 men for a 12 hour shift," DiFrancesco said. "So it'll be cleaned and full of fresh water."

The units are air-conditioned, wi-fi ready, and made with stainless steel.

"The men will do their work...and when they're done working, that used unit will go to surface."

The second unit will then make its way to the site for the next 12 people, the idea being that the portable units will continually move in and out of the mine.

The units, he said, are best-suited for new mining developments, and run in the range of $125,000 U.S. (approximately $150,000 CAD.)

They feature stainless steel lunch tables and washing stations. They also come air-conditioned, and wi-fi ready.

The reaction, he said, has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We've had a professional video done and we released that video on LinkedIn," DiFrancesco said. "We've had just an enormous amount of comments."

"And we've already had a mine in Africa that we've sent a quote for this. So there obviously is demand."

DiFrancesco said he's also giving credit to the team that helped build the unit.

"It was developed in northern Ontario and we're very proud of that," he said. "Our guys did an excellent job putting that together. We're looking forward to seeing what the future will bring."