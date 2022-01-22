Northeastern Ontarians with ties to Ukraine watching border tensions

As the world keeps a close eye on border tensions between Russia and the West, those in northeastern Ontario with connections to Ukraine are hoping the world continues to stand up to Russia.

Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and is demanding that NATO promise it will never allow Ukraine to join and other actions, such as stationing alliance troops in former Soviet bloc countries, be curtailed. Russia denies it is planning an invasion.

Many in this region with connections to Ukraine have descended from people who fled Russian occupation in decades past.

Sonia Peczeniuk lives in Sudbury and both of her parents were born in the Ukraine. She said she feels dismay, disappointment and anger about the situation in Ukraine.

She said she's upset with Western leadership.

"For doing a lot of talking but really not the type of action that would really communicate to Putin that his actions are inappropriate and not acceptable to the international community," she said.

Peczeniuk has been in contact with family in Ukraine and has been told that small villages are trying to come together and get ready in case an invasion were to happen.

"They don't have the resources," she said.

"It's still a poor country because of the mismanagement for ages and ages that's gone on within the country."

Orest Lawryniw of Timmins is also working to contact family of his in the Ukraine but hasn't heard back from them on Facebook Messenger.

"However, I do have a friend in the Ukraine I'm in contact with quite often," he said.

"He said they're concerned but they're not worried at this point right now. The people in Russia do not want this. It's Putin who wants this. He's trying to be a school yard bully."

Lawryniw added he's glad the Canadian government has offered support by way of a $120 million loan, but said it's not enough.

"We've got to show some force, not just from Canada, but from the world," he said.

He said he wants to see the country stay strong and independent.

"I can see after this is all said and done that they will be joining NATO, only to get that support from NATO they need," he said.

Peczeniuk added she hopes the country continues to make the reforms it needs to.

"It's going to take a long time," she said.

"At least, there is the spark of people wanting to keep the government accountable and to make the reforms that will make it a prosperous country."