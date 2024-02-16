Ukrainian mother and son flee war, settle in Sudbury, Ont.

To protect her teenage son Tetiana Yurinets made the difficult decision in August 2023 to pack up two bags and leave Ukraine for a country, and city she knew almost nothing about.

After arriving in Toronto, the mother and son decided to settle in Sudbury, Ont., where there was already a community of Ukrainian newcomers, and some networks in place to support them.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) more than six million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia started its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The vast majority have ended up in other parts of Europe, but many, like Yurinets and her 14-year-old son, Volkan Yukselen, have settled in Canada. As of Jan. 27, the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel has approved 958,190 applications.

Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as they search for victims following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tetiana Yurinets and her teenage son Volkan left the city that August. (AP)

Yurinets said she made the last-minute decision to leave after she was nearly killed by a rocket attack at her work, in the western city of Lviv.

Earlier she had won two plane tickets from a Canadian organization that allowed donors to give away their Air Miles to Ukrainians looking to flee the country.

"We left Ukraine with the train to Poland," she said.

The decision to leave happened so fast, Yurinets said, that her son didn't have time to say goodbye to his friends.

"I just kind of disappeared one day," Yukselen said. "So I kind of regret that."

At the start of the war Yurinets landed a job as a fixer, working for a Japanese news network. She said it was a good job, and it allowed her to save up some money before she left the country.

But as the war went on, her hours got cut.

"When the war started everybody was following the war in Ukraine," she said.

"But after six months, people started to get used to this and then other countries were also like 'okay, the war in Ukraine is still going.'"

Adjusting to Sudbury

Thanks to her savings, and support from charitable organizations early on, she was able to find a basement apartment in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood.

When she heard her apartment would be near Sudbury's downtown, she said she was ecstatic at first.

"We usually consider the central part of the city is the most stunning and everybody wants to live very close to downtown in Europe because this is where we spent the majority of the time," she said.

But she learned that Sudbury was more car-reliant than most European cities.

"It's challenging if you do not have a car to see the Sudbury itself," Yurinets said.

Volkan Yukselen attends Sudbury Secondary School, where he says he's managed to make new friends. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Soon after her arrival, Yurinets started to volunteer for an organization called Better Beginnings, Better Futures, which runs a number of programs in the city for children.

On Feb. 15 she got a job offer as a customer service representative at a bank, on a part-time basis.

She said the job offer arrived just in time, as her savings were starting to run low.

"It's not easy to find a job when you are a newcomer, when you do not have Canadian education," Yurinets said.

Her son attends Sudbury Secondary School, where he is in Grade 9 and has shown an interest in theatre arts.

"Since almost day one I had people I knew I could, you know, just talk to at some point during lunch break or any other event like that," he said.

"I think it was very easy to just blend in."

When she first arrived in Sudbury, Yurinets said she planned to return to Ukraine one day. But now she's less certain that will be possible.

"I do not believe that with the war we can win," Yurinets said.

She hopes a diplomatic solution will be possible to bring a peaceful resolution for her country.

But for now she's focused on building a new life in Sudbury.

"These days I am already putting much more effort to settle in Canada and to give my kid a future here," she said.