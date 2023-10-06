Unearth the culinary magic of mushrooms this harvest season

Want to add something special to your harvest meal this season?

Brittany Rantala-Sykes, owner of the Ugly Barn Farm in Markstay-Warren, suggests you try some wild mushrooms.

Mushrooms are having a bit of a renaissance in the culinary world. And Statistics Canada reports that the Great White North is the world's eight-largest mushroom producer in the world, contributing over 151,894 short tons of mushrooms in 2021, up 3.9% from a year earlier and 20.2% higher compared with 2015.

(That's estimated to be enough mushrooms to make 1.2 billion all-dressed pizzas, StatsCan says.)

From shiitake and oyster mushrooms to enoki and Lion's Mane, people are discovering that the world of mushrooms is interesting…and delicious.

Dishes like mushroom bruschetta and mushroom risotto are becoming more popular as more local farmers bring their unique, organic goods to a wider audience.

And this is the perfect time of year to try a new flavour, Rantala-Sykes told CBC's Morning North.

"One of the main things you'll notice at this time of year is the oyster mushrooms and some of the other species actually change a lot," she said. "They're growing slower and at colder temperatures, so their colours will be a lot darker and they might be a little bit denser."

The Ugly Barn Farm is an organic mushroom farm in Markstay-Warren. (Instagram:@theuglybarnfarm)

"Another thing that happens in the fall is the appearance of wild mushrooms," she said. "If you go out for a hike this time of year, you'll probably see some people coming out of the forest carrying buckets of mushrooms. "

Rantala-Sykes says the farm – her husband Ivan also helps run the operation – prefers to let nature take its course with the mushrooms. No artificial climate control at the Ugly Barn.

The Ugly Barn also runs foraging tours to help people recognize and pick wild mushrooms, and people shouldn't be afraid to learn about new species, she said.

"The big species right now, at least in the Sudbury area, is the honey mushroom," Rantala-Sykes said. "Now that we've got a frost you can start kind of looking and they should be producing quite heavily."

Honey mushrooms are pale brown coloured, grow on or close to the ground, and have a bulbous stem, which is slightly enlarged at the base.

Rantala-Sykes says they're also finding and picking the last of the summer chanterelles.

"We also just picked a whole bunch of hedgehogs a few weeks ago and lobster mushrooms," she said. "As well as one called matsutake, which is a quite a prized mushroom."

On an Instagram post, Rantala-Sykes says the matsutake mushroom is fetching more than $100 (CAD) per pound. (Instagram:@theuglybarnfarm)

On several online shops, matsutake can fetch up to $80 (US) per pound, due to its "scrumptious" taste, Rantala-Sykes said.

As for her favourites, Rantala-Sykes said her own personal pick is the shiitake mushroom, although she also likes the wild winter chanterelle.

"The winter chanterelle has a really bold flavour, but such a chewy texture," she said.

But the beauty of the mushroom is its versatility, not to mention how easy it is to prepare.

"You saute it, basically, and you just add a little bit of cream or broth," Rantala-Sykes said. "You can make it easily vegan and that could be your sauce for your gravy or your turkey or anything like that."

"Another way to use mushrooms is in the stuffing," she said. "That's already quite common, but it just adds so much flavour and a little bit of nice texture."

The Ugly Barn Farm posts recipes on their web site for those interested in trying out new mushroom dishes.