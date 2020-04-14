The woman who was driving when her car left the road killing her three children and injuring another is facing charges.

Uche Osagie is comforted by her friend, Queen Mgbokwere in this photo taken on Jan. 6, 2020. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC) Uche Osagie, 46, is charged with three counts of careless driving causing death and another of careless driving causing bodily harm.

Police say her car left Hwy 17 near the Hwy 144 interchange in Sudbury and struck a rock cut on Jan. 1.

Children aged 11, 10 and 6 died as a result of the collision.

A 10-year-old passenger suffered life-altering injuries and remains in hospital in Toronto.

Osagie was not injured and the front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police say speed and lack of seat belt use were factors in the fatalities.

Osagie is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on July 6.