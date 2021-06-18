Brent Bissaillion is young, two-spirit and the chief of his northern Ontario First Nation, three things that don't often go together.

But the 30-year-old says there hasn't been much mention of it since he was elected chief of Serpent River a few years ago. He says it was clearly listed in his campaign material, however few voters talked to him about it.

Bissaillion has spent a lot more time explaining his role to the 400 people who live in the community on the north shore of Lake Huron and trying to understand himself.

"I don't have all the answers. Sometimes people think I have these special powers," he says.

"I'm like the mayor, but I'm not the mayor. But I'm also like the premier, but I'm not the premier. And I'm like the prime minister, but I'm not the prime minister

"So I just say I'm the queen."