Two people killed in collision on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury

Two people were killed in a crash late Thursday afternoon which occurred on Highway 144, near Marina Road in Greater Sudbury.

Police said a sports utility vehicle (SUV) was travelling north on the highway, and while passing, collided with a pickup truck travelling in the same direction. The SUV then collided with a commercial vehicle, police said.

Both the driver and passenger in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dangerous intersection

In August the CBC reported that Chantelle Gorham, a resident who lives near the location where the collision occurred, petitioned the Ministry of Transportation to make that section of the highway safer.

"It's always been a corner that you knew to be leery of, as long as I can remember," she said. "So this issue doesn't go back years or decades, like it literally goes back generations from the time that it was put in," Gorham said.

Gorham led a protest on the side of the highway on Aug. 11.

In a follow-up interview on Friday, Gorham said she spent Thursday evening in tears, after she heard about the fatal crash.

"I don't consider myself an emotional person, but I look at these fatalities and the lives of these families and obviously these individuals are changed forever," she said.

"But it's also the first responders, the travelers, everybody that had to witness this horrific scene, their lives are changed forever," she said. "It doesn't bring me any comfort to think that, well, maybe the MTO (Ministry of Transportation) will act now that they finally had their fatalities, that apparently they need to to act upon this. This shouldn't have happened and it's happened."

In August, Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas told the CBC she heard concerns from her constituents about that stretch of highway.

"Luck has been on our side but it's going to run out," Gélinas said in August.

She said she wrote to the minister of transportation in June 2020, asking the ministry to look at the intersection.

"I'm no expert but I know that I don't feel safe when I go around it," Gelinas said.