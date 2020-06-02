Provincial Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Espanola.

The OPP's Manitoulin detachment said they found the bodies after visiting an Espanola residence to check on the people's well-being.

Police said public saftey is not a concern at this time. They expect more information to be released as it becomes available.

The province's coroner and the OPP's forensic unit is helping with the investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Espanola OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.