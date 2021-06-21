Gloria Morissette opened the Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre in Val Caron in 2015, with the goal of rehabilitating injured turtles.

It's since turned into much more.

The refuge has become northeastern Ontario's busiest centre for injured animals, taking in patients from Sault Ste Marie, Timmins, North Bay and French River.

"I think I've got one of everything," Morissette said.

That includes porcupines, chipmunks, groundhogs, and baby gulls.

"Unfortunately, I'm full with raccoons and squirrels," she said. "But a lot of them are weaning now. Now it's just a matter of getting them all outside, conditioned and released."

They also took in some unexpected guests this winter.

A baby raccoon nurses at the Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre in Val Caron. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"We're overwintered some bear cubs this year, which isn't something we do regularly, a one-time instance. But yeah, we have quite a variety."

The centre is entirely volunteer-run. Morissette said she has a couple of interns who regularly work from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

That includes cleaning, feeding and nursing the injured animals, before their eventual return to the wild.

Success rates have been high, Morissette said, especially for turtles. They will often receive egg-carrying female turtles, and will extract the eggs to place them in an incubator.

"The hatch rate is usually pretty good," she said. "It's like 80 percent. So I've got probably close to one hundred eggs right now."

Once of the rescues is a crow, which Morissette will feed by hand until its muscles are strong enough to enable the bird to fly away. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Once they've hatched, volunteers will return them to within a 15-mile radius from where they were found.

In one case, 35 eggs were found at a golf course in Chelmsford.

"It was in the sand trap, which is not a really good place," she said. "So we got permission to extract them – because you do need permission to take turtle eggs to dig them up – and we release them down along the Vermillion River."

One of her volunteers kayaked along the Vermillion, dropping the baby turtles in areas along several different wetlands.

But despite the success of their program, and the efforts of volunteers, Morissette said there's still plenty of work to be done around the facility. One of the challenges is to raise enough money to ensure the animals have a proper place to rehab.

A baby groundhog, one of a handful of groundhogs who were orphaned when their mother was trapped after making a nest under a homeowner's shed. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"In the Sudbury area, the businesses, they've been very generous and have really helped us out a lot," she said. "So we're doing okay. But, I mean, we need a lot of infrastructure development to do things in a more professional manner."

"I'd like to get my turtle building back and have the babies have their own areas that are specifically designed for them," she said. "So that's my goal."