Ontario expert panel looks at the financial viability of northern, French-language colleges and universities

Funding model reforms are required to keep post-secondary institutions in the province's north afloat.

That's one of the recommendations formulated in a recent report looking at how to ensure the long term financial stability of colleges and universities in Ontario.

The Ford government commissioned the report earlier this year as a result of the insolvency of Laurentian University in Sudbury.

The panel recommends ending the tuition freeze and increasing public funding to Ontario's institutions by 10 per cent immediately.

It also "believes there is a need to propose measures focused explicitly on northern Ontario."

The expert panel suggests lowering the corridor funding model for northern universities and colleges during the next strategic mandate agreement negotiation cycle.

They say an adjustment would allow for a reduction in enrolment of up to 10 per cent for colleges instead of the current seven per cent without negatively impacting their funding.

This could mitigate the effect of students from the north being recruited in the south, suggests the expert panel.

Kevin Wamsley, president of Nipissing University in North Bay, says these proposed changes would be welcomed.

"The corridor model has not been re examined since 2019 and so this represents a tremendous budgetary challenge for us on an annual basis, particularly with rising costs," he said.

Another possibility examined in the report includes increasing special purpose grants for northern institutions, although the panel says it did not have enough time to come up with a specific number.

Solutions proposed for French language institutions

The report also looks at the financial viability of the province's French-language post-secondary institutions.

"The panel has severe doubts about Université de l'Ontario français and Université de Hearst being able to continue as successful and financially sustainable independent institutions.

"These two institutions would need to be much larger to reach the scale necessary for long-term viability," reads the report.

According to the province's Ministry of Colleges and Universities, 70 per cent of the 261 students enrolled at Université de Hearst come from abroad. (Francis Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

The panel also says it's concerned about enrolment in two of the province's French-language colleges, without naming them.

They suggest three different ideas that could help remedy the situation.

These include creating a federation agreement between the different institutions. The report also explores the idea of a network or consortium type of arrangement.

It also looks at the possibility of creating partnerships between French-language colleges and universities.

But Martine Laberge, director of communications and marketing at Université de Hearst, is not convinced these are viable options.

She notes that the report doesn't explore these possibilities into much detail, and that the ideas presented would be very difficult to execute.

"Those scenarios have not really been developed quite well," she said. "Even on our part we don't really understand how that could work and how that could possibly make institutions more viable."