The Transportation Safety Board is again emphasizing the need for stall-warning systems in small aircraft. The statement comes after its investigation into a Hawk Air floatplane crash in July of 2019 near Wawa.

Pilot Adam Hobbs and co-worker Bob Gregorini died shortly after take off from Hawk Lake on July 11. Investigators found the aircraft lost power during its initial take-off because it didn't have enough fuel. The pilot tried a left turn to either return to the departure lake, or head toward a better landing location.

During the turn, the plane stalled, causing it to spin and hit the ground.

More from the report can be found on the investigation page.

The TSB says Hawk Air has added more emphasis to its training for engine failures during critical phases of flight. It has also made it mandatory to use both the lap strap and the shoulder harness for all operations.