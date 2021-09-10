The head of a group that advocates for First Nation economic development in northern Ontario is disappointed the province won't be marking a new federal statutory holiday.

In June the federal government passed legislation to recognize Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as a federal statutory holiday. The day will be a paid day off for federal workers and employees in federally regulated workplaces.

But the Ontario government has opted not to make that date a statutory holiday for the province.

"Ontario is working in collaboration with Indigenous partners, survivors and affected families to ensure the respectful commemoration of this day within the province, similar to Remembrance Day," Curtis Lindsay, press secretary for Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, told CBC.

For Jason Rasevych, president of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, the province's decision is frustrating.

"Some of the businesses will be allowing their employees and their people to participate but some are a challenge to remain open and continue with the status quo," he said. "So it's very frustrating and disappointing."

Rasevych said the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time to reflect on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's calls to actions, and for Indigenous people and allies to participate in ceremonies across Canada.

"We can acknowledge the tragedies that have happened in the past, but work to accept and also move forward in a way that's meaningful for First Nations people so that true reconciliation can happen with the truth being at its core," he said.

On Thursday, Official Opposition New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath issued a statement along with MPP Sol Mamakwa, that criticized the Ford government's decision.

"It's shameful that the Doug Ford government is refusing the solemn duty to remember, to learn, and to work for change," the statement said in part. "For all Ontarians, making Sept. 30 a stat holiday is a critical move forward in the difficult work that needs to be done to revive reconciliation."

Some provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and the Northwest Territories have followed the federal government's lead, and chosen to make National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.