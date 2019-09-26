Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Sudbury today
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will be making a stop in Sudbury this morning.
Leader making announcement at Lake Laurentian Conservation Area
He's expected to make an announcement at the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
Trudeau is fresh from a visit yesterday to Thunder Bay, where he attended a rally but didn't speak to reporters.
Yesterday Trudeau also acknowledged Franco-Ontarian Day.
He noted that on September 25, 1975, the Franco-Ontarian flag was raised for the first time at the University of Sudbury.
Trudeau is also expected to make stops in Parry Sound and Barrie today.
More to follow.
