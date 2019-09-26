Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is making a stop in Sudbury this morning.

He's expected to make an announcement at the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.

Trudeau is fresh from a visit yesterday to Thunder Bay, where he attended a rally but didn't speak to reporters.

Yesterday Trudeau also acknowledged Franco-Ontarian Day.

He noted that on September 25, 1975, the Franco-Ontarian flag was raised for the first time at the University of Sudbury.

Trudeau is also expected to make stops in Parry Sound and Barrie today.

More to follow.