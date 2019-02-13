Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a quick stop in Sudbury, Ont., on Wednesday to tour a major infrastructure project currently under construction.

While in Sudbury, he took a swipe at the provinces not on board with the federal government's climate pricing plan, including Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Last year, the federal government implemented the plan to put a price on carbon pollution to help address climate change.

The province of Saskatchewan is taking the federal government to court over it. Ontario premier Doug Ford has said in the past he believes the plan will put the country into a recession.

Trudeau responded to those criticisms while in Sudbury.

"Now, Conservative politicians in Saskatchewan where Doug Ford is supporting the fight they have, are not just trying to delay action on climate change, they're actually actively fighting action on climate change," he said.

"I'm really disappointed that Doug Ford and his fellow Conservative politicians are actually fighting against something that's going to make a significant positive difference in the lives of Canadians."

Infrastructure spending

Trudeau checked in on the progress of the Maley Drive extension project and spoke with workers on site. The 11 km project will run between Barrydowne Road and College Boreal, north of Lasalle Boulevard.

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger, Greater Sudbury's director of infrastructure and capital planning David Shelsted, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre walk along the Maley Drive extension construction site in Sudbury on Wednesday. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"We were here for an announcement on the Maley Drive project a couple of years ago and to see it actually underway, to meet the folks who are working really hard everyday to deliver on this much needed infrastructure for Sudbury, for northern Ontario, is a really positive sign," he said.

"Seeing the impact that the federal dollars that are flowing concretely to municipalities across .. the country are really important."

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger says the project has been 25 years in the making.

"It's a project critical to our transportation network and economy while positioning us for future growth," he said.

@JustinTrudeau arrives and greets workers at the Maley Drive extension

"It's incredible to see the transformation that has taken place in this area which now resembles a highway that will better serve businesses and residents."

The project is being paid for by the city, the provincial government and federal government.

Drinking water advisories

Trudeau was also asked about the progress of a promise he made for his government to end long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities across Canada by 2021.

"We have actually eliminated 78 long term boil water advisories in Indigenous communities," he said.

"There are many more to do but we are absolutely on track to delivering on that commitment by the time we promised. That's a promise we're keeping."

According to the government, 62 such advisories remain in place.