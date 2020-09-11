Federal, provincial and Indigenous leaders spoke encouraging words today as they took part in the ground breaking ceremony for a new mine in northern Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, IAMGOLD CEO Gordon Stothart and Mattagami First Nation Chief Chad Boissoneau assembled for IAMGOLD's ceremony opening their Cote Gold Project near Gogama, about 130 kilometres southwest of Timmins.

During construction, the project, which involves international and local First Nations partners, is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs, as well as 450 full-time jobs once completed.

Trudeau touted the project as a sign that the economy, flattened by COVID-19, is starting to get back on its feet.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak at the ground-breaking ceremony that officially opened IAMGOLD's Cote Gold mine project on Sept. 11. (Erik White/CBC)

In a news release, the Ontario government said the mine will drive long-term economic growth and support a strong recovery in Northern Ontario. When fully operational, the mine is expected to generate more than $5 billion in wages, and contribute $10 billion to Ontario's gross domestic product over its 18-year life span.

Today's announcement has been years in the making, due to numerous delays. The province says it continues to work collaboratively with IAMGOLD, First Nation and Métis communities, the federal government, interest groups and forest industry to reduce delays and remove regulatory barriers for permitting and approvals to help support construction of the project.

Once construction is complete, the mine is expected to reach full production by 2023.