Sudbury Police say a 38-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a locked compound and driving away in a truck.

On Thursday morning around 6:25 a.m., police found a pick-up truck with unauthorized plates on Mountain Street. The truck was towed to Bob's Service Centre.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police say a man went to the service centre and broke into the lot. Police say he allegedly removed a licence plate from another vehicle, placed a previously stolen licence plate on the truck and drove away.

Police were called and spotted the truck travelling on Notre Dame Avenue before it turned into a driveway. A man jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.

Officers have charged a suspect with several offences, including obstructing a police officer, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, driving while suspended and break and enter.