Police identify Troy Hurtubise as victim in Highway 17 crash
Troy Hurtubise has died after a fiery crash on Highway 17 west of North Bay.
Vehicle collided with tractor-trailer
Police have identified the victim of a fiery crash on Highway 17 west of North Bay.
On Sunday, police say a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound tractor trailer, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
Police say 54-year-old Troy Hurtubise of North Bay was driving the vehicle.
