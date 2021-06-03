A lot of people enjoy sipping a cold beer on a hot afternoon, but that takes more effort for people at water-access properties. A Parry Sound craft brewery says it has a solution with its new 'draft craft' delivery service that brings beer right to customers' docks.

Trestle Brewing Company co-owner Chris Pettinger says since the brewery's start in July 2018, some of the locals kept coming in talking about a beer boat that used to make runs on Georgian Bay.

"And it turns out that one of our locals was the grandson of the owner of a fishing tug," Pettinger told Up North CBC guest host Cathy Alex.

"He would go out as a young guy with his grandparents doing beer deliveries and food and grocery deliveries around the islands of Georgian Bay."

The story planted a seed, and Trestle began planning for the return of a beer boat.

"In August last year, we purchased a boat that was constructed by Stanley Boats here in Parry Sound ... and received delivery of it this April," Pettinger said.

"We put it on the water and we just finished the break-in period. And we've got all the program figured out for deliveries."

They use GPS co-ordinates to locate people's docks. They've built two routes and began service just prior to the May long weekend.

"People are adopting this fervently. They love this idea. It can be a long car ride in to Parry Sound," he said.

"[For some] a trip to Parry Sound might be two or three hours [round trip] from some of these locations, by boat or even by vehicle to the brewery. So we're bringing the service to them."

Chris Pettinger, co-owner of Trestle Brewing Company in Parry Sound, gets ready to load up his delivery boat with beer. (Trestle Brewing Company)

He said as more people are allowed to gather with COVID-restrictions loosening, people want to be with their families.

"And when they're at their cottages and isolating, they want to spend as much time with each other," Pettinger said.

"So the one thing we're hearing is, this [service] enables them to stay at their cottage, [or] their year-round residence and receive a delivery and spend time with their cherished ones."

To receive delivery from Trestle Brewing, Pettinger says people have to be within their delivery zone and meet eligibility criteria, according to the Liquor Licensing Act of Ontario.

"So you have to be 19 years of age or older and you have to be present to accept the delivery. We don't just leave things dockside."

He says they're also looking at expanding the service in the future to boats that are moored in the area.

"So a boat must be anchored and have a kitchen, a galley and a washroom on board for alcohol to be served on board."

They are also eyeing the potential of servicing nearby Killbear Provincial Park nearby, though they haven't had discussions yet with management.

"But we're hoping in the future that we can deliver to park visitors and be able to have direct access to all those people in the park," Pettinger said.

"And that would be a dream job to do, because Killbear has tons of people in it seasonally."

Up North 8:27 How a Parry Sound craft brewing company is bringing cold beverages to the doors of cottagers by boat Imagine getting beer delivered right to the dock of your camp. Up North spoke to the owner of a craft brewery in Parry Sound on how they're making it happen! 8:27