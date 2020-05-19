The COVID-19 pandemic has changed tree planting and the way foresters bring in summer help.

In the past, hundreds of tree planters from all over would converge on northern Ontario to work for the summer.

George Graham is a professional forester who's been working at the Hearst Forest for more than 30 years.

His firm, Thunderhouse Forest Services, needs to plant 5.2 million trees on Crown land this summer around Hearst.

"The work still has to get carried out," he said, though admitting that this will be a very different year for foresters.

"To get those trees in the ground though we have to be aware and take into account measures for COVID-safety."

Graham says the changes starts with how tree planters will get to the camp initially.

"The planters used to come in on the public bus and would probably mill around town for up to 24-hours before they assembled and went off to the bush," he said.

"This year that won't be the case. The planters as they arrive in town they're met and they're taken out to the bush immediately."

Infrastructure changes

Graham says they've had to add some infrastructure changes like extra dining tents, more wash-up stations and isolation trailers to help deal with physical distancing and public health guidelines.

In the past, Graham says workers were able to live and work in close quarters. Now, he says he will have to set up extra meal tents and wash-up stations. (Submitted by George Graham)

"Where there might be 40 or 50 or 60 people in a dining tent in the past, now maybe there can only be 20."

The provincial government has provided foresters some emergency response funding to help pay for the extra costs associated with COVID-10.

No town visits on days off

When the workers are not planting trees they live and eat together at camp, except on days off when they would normally visit the town. But Graham says that's no longer an option.

"The camps are not going to bring the planters into town on their days off. They're staying in camp for the entire run of the tree plant season, which could be in some cases six weeks or eight weeks," Graham said.

"We're working to avoid any interaction between the new planters coming in and the local community."

Graham says they've designated one or two staff members who will be responsible for running errands in town, like taking the workers' laundry to a laundry service.

George Graham runs Thunderhouse Forest Services based in Hearst. (Submitted by George Graham)

"All designed to minimize that interaction, because the communities are concerned."

"These are largely students coming in from all corners of the province, and some from out of province, so there is a risk that they could be bringing in undiagnosed COVID."

Graham says that concern works both ways, in that a tree planter could catch the virus from someone in the community.

Work needs to get done

"We don't want to lose our workforce either, we need that work to get done."

The tree-planting season is expected to begin on Friday, May 22, which Graham says is later than usual. It usually lasts six to eight weeks.

"The work really needs to go ahead," Graham said.

"Tree seedlings are a perishable crop; We can't leave them in a freezer for another year."