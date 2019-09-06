It's only been four years since Ontario passed legislation declaring the first week of November as Treaties Recognition Week.

The annual event honours the importance of treaties and aims to help Ontario residents learn more about treaty rights and relationships.

This week Up North CBC brought listeners a few stories about what people in northern Ontario are doing to commemorate treaty rights and obligations.

The Robinson-Superior and Robinson-Huron Treaties were negotiated between the First Nations people living around Lake Superior and Lake Huron and the Crown in 1850. (Library and Archives Canada)

Over in Timmins, the museum there brought in a giant floor map that shows the treaties across Canada.

"You are able to actually walk on it," said Monica Towsley, program co-ordinator at the museum.

"So we're getting people to take off their shoes, of course, because it covers the majority of our gallery floor space. So you're able to walk all over Canada and learn and understand a little bit about the past and present and future of Indigenous peoples in our country."

The vinyl map was produced by the Royal Canadian Geographic Society, in collaboration with a number of Indigenous and ally educators and organizations from across Canada.

"Maybe even just learning what Indigenous groups we have in our country, [that] you may not know. Maybe you can learn something about when our treaty was signed. What does it mean to live on treaty territory? Because we're all treaty people and we are all part of Canada and we need to know about our true history," she said.

Treaty 9 is the largest treaty in the province covering much of the land directly south of James Bay. (Library and Archives Canada)

Up North CBC also featured a story about teaching elementary students about the signed treaties here in Ontario. Listeners were introduced to the "We are all Treaty People" teachers kit lesson plans — a comprehensive list of suggested lesson plans, activities and other resources for elementary students.

Ontario treaty educator Kelly Crawford is working on bringing the lesson plans to an online platform, to make them easier to use and share. The virtual platform isn't expected to be released until spring of next year, but she shared some of the highlights.

Up North 7:24 Treaty people lesson plan kit for educators Up North's Thunder Bay reporter Logan Turner introduced us to Kelly Crawford, a treaty educator working on a virtual "We are all Treaty People" lesson plan kit for teachers. It's a project of the Anishinabek Nation. 7:24

Northerners also heard from Lawrence Martin — former mayor of Cochrane and Grand Chief of Mushkegowuk Council. And under the name Wapistan, he's been a Juno-award winning performer and musician.

He told Up North CBC listeners about a song he wrote nearly 30 years ago called "Like a Real Bad Dream."

The song reflects on what a treaty means to Indigenous people and its role in preserving the natural world.

Here's his chat with show host Jonathan Pinto.

Up North 7:20 Wapistan on Treaties Recognition Week It's Treaties Recognition Week in Canada. We reached Laurence Martin, who performs under the name Wapistan, about his song "Like a Real Bad Dream." 7:20

Tap here to listen to more Indigenous speakers share their knowledge about the importance of treaties, treaty relationships and rights in Ontario.