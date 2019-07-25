The federal government says it is taking action to support better access to pediatric treatment.

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor made the announcement at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., on Thursday.

"Developing and authorizing medical treatments for children goes far beyond resizing adult drugs and medical devices. It requires a customized approach," she said.

"Our government's goal is for Canadian children to have every opportunity to learn and grow, and live happy and healthy lives."

Petitpas Taylor says the federal government is making changes to have drug approval processes for children move more quickly.

"We want to make sure that we get the treatment to the children when they need them," she said.

"And we want to make sure that these drugs are on the market so that they will be able to treat the children in need."

Petitpas Taylor says the approval process for treatment of children can take time.

"Sometimes the group of population is just so small that that's why it takes so much time to get the approval done," she said.

"Through these regulatory changes we'll be able to make sure the work is done on smaller populations but still very safe."

According to the federal government, Health Canada approved 17 new drugs for children in 2018, including drugs for cancers, rare diseases and bleeding disorders.