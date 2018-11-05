As Treaty Recognition Week gets underway, the Grand Council Chief of the Anishnabek Council is advocating that Indigenous history and treaties be taught in schools this week.

To start the week, an event was held at the Harris Learning Library at the Nipissing and Canadore College campus in North Bay, to showcase treaty education resources.

Grand Council Chief Glen Hare says young people in particular need to know about honouring agreements because everyone benefits. He says it's time the rights of all are recognized.

"Our treaty education resources for elementary and high school classrooms help students learn about the treaty relationship," he said.

"Younger students will learn about what an agreement is and older students will learn that treaties are legally-binding and sacred agreements that set out rights, responsibilities and relationships of First Nations and federal and provincial governments."

Hare says it's appropriate timing that Treaty Recognition Week coincides with Remembrance Day.

"We in Ontario here, Canada, we fought side by side for what we're talking about here now," he said.

"And so fighting side by side, we have to live side by side and share everything."

In Sudbury, the Rainbow District School Board says a number of activities are planned to address Indigenous history.

Those events include wampum belt teachings, hosting Ojibwe classes online as well as readings and talks from local Indigenous authors.