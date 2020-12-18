The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case in Timmins.

Officials say the person travelled internationally so there is a low risk of exposure to anyone on Air Canada flight 8287 on December 12 from Toronto to Timmins.

The risk of exposure especially affects those seated in rows 8 to 12.

As a precaution, the health unit is asking these travellers to self-monitor for 14 days, which ends on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line

COVID-19 Self-Assessment ( https://covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/ ).

This latest case brings the total in the Porcupine district to 119.