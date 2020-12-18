Travel advisory issued after latest positive COVID-19 result in Timmins
The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case in Timmins. Officials say the person travelled internationally so there is a low risk of exposure to anyone on Air Canada flight 8287 on December 12 from 2:25 p.m. until 4:06 p.m.
Person is self-isolating after international travel
Officials say the person travelled internationally so there is a low risk of exposure to anyone on Air Canada flight 8287 on December 12 from Toronto to Timmins.
The risk of exposure especially affects those seated in rows 8 to 12.
As a precaution, the health unit is asking these travellers to self-monitor for 14 days, which ends on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line
COVID-19 Self-Assessment (https://covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/).
This latest case brings the total in the Porcupine district to 119.
