Transport Canada closes public access to rivers in Mattawa area
Transport Canada has closed waterways in the Mattawa area due to flooding.
Those not following the rules could be fined more than $1M
It says the closure is necessary to protect people and to help first responders to their jobs.
The affected waterways include:
- Ottawa River between Otto Holden Dam (near Mattawa) and the Deux Montagnes Lake (near Hudson, Quebec).
- Mattawa River near Hurdman Dam and confluence of Mattawa River and the Ottawa River.
Ontario Provincial Police say the only exception is if someone is accessing their property that is not accessible by road.
If anyone is found boating in a closed waterway, they could be fined more than $1,000,000 or could be issued a jail sentence of 18 months.
