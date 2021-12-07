Elliot Lake city council has soundly rejected a plan for more transitional housing in the community.

Local shelter group Maplegate purchased two houses on residential streets to help its clients move out of homelessness.

On Monday night, city council voted unanimously against re-zoning the home on Frobel Drive and voted 5-1 against allowing transitional housing in a home on Diefenbaker Court.

"Clearly there is a need for transitional housing. No question," said city councillor Norman Mann.

"My concern is more about the process."

Elliot Lake city council was concerned that Maplegate was not following the rules to get this housing properly approved.

City councillor Tom Turner was also worried that there is no firm plan on how to support the people living in transitional housing.

"I think we're dealing with a rooming house. I don't know why we want to condone this," he said.

But like most other Elliot Lake councillors, Turner said he wants to do more to help those who don't have a place to live.

He suggested the city should rent some construction trailers and set them up in a parking lot, connected to sewer and water.

Several councillors, including Sandy Finamore, mentioned the many comments made by would-be neighbours, some of them very negative.



"We've heard some things that are disturbing. What is disturbing to some, may not be disturbing to others," she said.

"But this is their life, this is their home. This is the life they came to live in Elliot Lake."