Sudbury is working toward a more modern shelter system to help better serve the homeless in the community.

It should be in place by the spring, once a new provider begins operating a new low-barrier youth shelter.

A review presented to city council in February recommended changes including increasing permanent, year-round shelter beds to 72.

"That's where we're trying to get to in terms of our transitioning this year — to make sure that we have the right number of beds for a community of our size," said Gail Spencer, coordinator of shelters and homelessness for the City of Greater Sudbury.

At the time of the review there were 64 beds. Then the men's shelter closed down in May. Shortly after that the provider that runs the youth shelter stated it would reduce the number of beds available and then would be discontinuing its shelter services in March 2020.

Currently there are just 52 shelter beds in the city, however more will be added once the permanent, year-round shelter opens at 200 Larch Street on Nov. 25.

The new youth shelter, for ages 16 to 24 will open in the spring, providing 10 more shelter beds.

"Our emergency shelter system is just one part of the support system that we have for people who are experiencing homelessness. We want our people to have their experience of homelessness to be brief and short and help them to quickly get back to permanent housing," Spencer said.

Gail Spencer is the coordinator of shelters and homelessness for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The city has been working with its service providers to incorporate other recommendations from the report, including creating diversion programs.

"We have trained staff now who will work with people who are about to experience homelessness or are newly experiencing homelessness, and they will problem solve with them to try to find an alternate solution, ideally with their own natural supports if they could stay temporarily with a family member or a friend," Spencer said.

"Best practice shows that if they can stay somewhere other than a shelter their experience with homelessness will be shorter and they will have a better outcome."

We're continuing to work toward the goal of ending homelessness - Gail Spencer, Sudbury's coordinator of shelters and homelessness

Spencer says other programs have been added to help those seeking permanent housing or looking to keep the space they already have, such as funding is available for last month's rent deposit or rental arrears to help preserve housing.

What is low-barrier access?

The review also recommended shelters in Sudbury take a low-barrier approach to minimize any hurdles to accessing a shelter bed. For example, not turning away people who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Low-barrier access could also mean accommodating individuals regardless of their criminal history, or previous non-compliance. This could also include providing safe storage for possessions or making arrangements for pets within the shelter.

Both the new permanent shelter and the future youth shelter will be low-barrier.

Goal to find permanent housing

Another suggestion from the homelessness review is to incorporate a housing-focused model where individuals work toward finding permanent housing.

"Housing is the only way to end homelessness," Spencer said.

"That's what we're all working toward is to support people to get to the right type of permanent housing so that we can move toward a community that is able to greatly reduce homelessness."

"We all have one goal: to help people to get to permanent housing and support them to stay there," said Spencer.