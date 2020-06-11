Laurentian University is hoping to have its student athletes work on training this fall, now that all competitions have been cancelled until the end of the year.

Earlier this week, Ontario University Athletics announced that all varsity competitions are cancelled until Dec. 31, due to COVID-19.

It's a disappointing outcome, said Laurentian's Athletic director, Peter Hellstrom. But he noted the decision was made for the health and safety of student athletes and coaches.

"There was a lot of time and effort put into these decisions. I think at the end of the day our guiding principle is the health and safety and wellness of our student athletes, coaches and stakeholders until we can guarantee that. This decision had to be made," he said.

Hellstrom said there were a number of factors that came into play, including physical distancing.

"Explain to me how you can't be around someone when we have to send our team on a bus to Toronto to compete," he said.

"People forget it's not just about training ... If we're going to be in competition, how do I get 20 student athletes and five coaches from Point A to Point B and physical distance on a bus. I'd have to send two buses."

Hellstrom says student athletes who were awarded scholarships will still get those, and the cancellations also won't cost them a year of athletic eligibility.

Return-to-train protocol

The news affects all sports like varsity rowing, soccer, golf and cross country running, and it also trickles down to the two-semester sports of swimming, basketball and hockey.

"However, we're working on a return-to-train protocol and program, as the government emergency plan becomes amended and different facilities are allowed to open and groups are allowed to train," Hellstrom said.

"We're pushing and preparing to engage student athletes in return-to-train programs."

In the meantime the news of competition cancellations has left student athletes feeling a mix of disappointment and relief. Hellstrom said they recently held a virtual town hall that was attended by many of them.

"[University sports] are the second highest level next to professional sports. And ... you train your whole life to play at this level and to have something like this happen is is devastating to them," he said.

"We tried to hang on as long as possible to make this decision because [we] want to give hope to student athletes. But the good thing is it's not going to cost them a year of eligibility ... [and] they're free to come back to keep competing."

the governing body for university sports across Ontario cancelled all competitions until the end of the year due to COVID-19. What does this mean for the student-athletes at Laurentian University? We spoke with Peter Hellstrom, the Director of Voyageur athletics at Laurentian to find out. 10:37



