Crash involving train and truck kills 2, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a crash involving a train and a pick-up truck.
Incident happened Sunday morning near South River
Police were called to the crash on Sunday around 10 a.m. It happened on Machar-Strong Boundary Road in Machar Township, near South River.
An investigation is underway by police with officials from the Canadian National Police Service assisting.
Police say the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.
