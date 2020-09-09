Train catches fire near White River

Provincial police say a train carrying wood products caught fire just west of White River early this morning.

Superior East and Marathon OPP say they were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

Highway 17 was closed for a short period while the situation was assessed.

The White River Fire Department and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry fire crews helped with dousing the fire.

Railway crews were able to relocate the majority of the unaffected cars to other locations.