Ontario Northland has cleared the site of a train derailment in Hearst.

The train derailed last Friday while enroute to Cochrane.

Company spokesperson Renee Baker says the rail line is now open between Hearst and Cochrane.

Four freight cars from an Ontario Northland train carrying lumber derailed about 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The incident happened near the level crossing at Highway 11 and Fontaine Drive.

The cars were put back on the track using a crane.

No one was hurt.