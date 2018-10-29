Skip to Main Content
Ontario Northland has cleared the site of last Friday's derailment in Hearst

Ontario Northland has cleared the site of a train derailment that happened last Friday in Hearst.

Four cars derailed carrying lumber Friday morning

Freight cars carrying lumber for an Ontario Northland train lay on their side near Fontaine Drive in Hearst on Friday morning. (Francis Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

The train derailed last Friday while enroute to Cochrane.

Company spokesperson Renee Baker says the rail line is now open between Hearst and Cochrane.

Four freight cars from an Ontario Northland train carrying lumber derailed about 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The incident happened near the level crossing at Highway 11 and Fontaine Drive.

The cars were put back on the track using a crane.

No one was hurt.

