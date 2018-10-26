Four freight cars from an Ontario Northland train carrying lumber derailed Friday morning in Hearst.

The derailment occurred at around 6:45 a.m., said company spokesperson Renee Baker. No injuries were reported.

Highway 11 is now open after it was closed for around 35 minutes following the derailment. The incident happened near the level crossing at Highway 11 and Fontaine Drive.

"Right now it would be a little bit too premature to speculate on the actual cause," said Baker.

Trois wagons chargés de bois ont déraillé ce matin près du passage à niveau de la route 11 Est à Hearst. Train d’Ontario Northland. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/icino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#icino</a> <a href="https://t.co/t29Ir6aVEL">pic.twitter.com/t29Ir6aVEL</a> —@FrancisinHearst

"We have crews in place working as quickly and safely as possible to re-rail the equipment, make necessary repairs to the track and inspect it for safety so we can resume our freight service as soon as possible."

The 52-car freight train was travelling eastbound toward Cochrane. Baker said the train wasn't carrying any dangerous goods.

The OPP said the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario is also working to clean up the site.