2 people injured when train collides with their vehicle in Sudbury, Ont.

Two people were injured after a train collided with a vehicle in Sudbury, Ont.

Police say their injuries are not life-threatening

A close up of a police cruiser.
Sudbury Police say they closed a section of Barrydowne Road in Sudbury after the collision. (Jan lakes/CBC)

Sudbury police said on Twitter the two people were brought to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said the collision happened near Barrydowne Road in New Sudbury, just south of Lasalle Boulevard.

At around 2:20 p.m. police recommended drivers avoid the area and find alternate routes. The nearby section of Barrydowne would remain closed until the vehicle is removed from the tracks.

