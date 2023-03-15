2 people injured when train collides with their vehicle in Sudbury, Ont.

Two people were injured after a train collided with a vehicle in Sudbury, Ont.

Sudbury police said on Twitter the two people were brought to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said the collision happened near Barrydowne Road in New Sudbury, just south of Lasalle Boulevard.

At around 2:20 p.m. police recommended drivers avoid the area and find alternate routes. The nearby section of Barrydowne would remain closed until the vehicle is removed from the tracks.