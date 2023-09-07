'We need a little bit more to survive and strive': municipal strike in small northern Ontario town hits day 39

Municipal workers in the small northern Ontario town of Cochrane have now been on the picketline for 39 days, while the town has been forced to bring in replacement workers to keep services running.

The 60 employees represented by CUPE walked off the job in late July after not getting a 3 per cent pay increase each year for the next four years.

"We tried to meet half way with the employer, but it just wasn't meant to be," said Lyne Nolet, the president of CUPE Local 71.

"We all want to go back to work, but the economy has changed and we need a little bit more to survive and strive."

Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis says the town has offered the workers the highest pay increase in decades, including bumps of 3 per cent and 2.5 per cent in years two and three of the proposed contract.

"We're very comfortable that we provided more than a fair offer," he said.

"We are where we because of philosophical and idea logical differences, not because of personalities."

That offer was rejected by the union bargaining team last week, but the town has now requested that it be taken to the striking workers directly for a vote.

"This is a very tumultuous time that we're all trying to work our way through," said Politis.

"And let's not burn bridges while we do that. Let's remember that we're a close-knit community and we need to remain that way."

The town has been forced to close its municipally-run daycare centre because of the strike, but Politis says all other municipal services are still running.

While the 60 striking workers have been on the picketline, the Town of Cochrane has hired contractors to fix water pipes and collect garbage. (CUPE)

He says about half of those services have required the town to bring in replacement workers, hiring contractors to run the water and sewer system, as well as garbage collection.

Politis says if the strike isn't resolved in the next week, Cochrane will also need to hire contractors to put ice in the arena and get it ready for hockey and skating season.

Nolet says most of her members remain in "good spirits," although none expected the strike to last this long.

"There's some people that are suffering financially a little bit, but the community has been so supportive," she said.

"It's your neighbour, your friend, you family that's on strike fighting to feed their family."