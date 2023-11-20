Northern Ont. hockey players to follow a code of conduct while staying in hotels

In the past year, some of the hotels providing accommodation for northern Ontario hockey players reached "a boiling point," according to Jason Marchand, the executive director of the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA).

"[They] incurred significant additional expenses to have security or police officers there overnight," he explained. "It has got to the point where they've considered not accepting teams."

To prevent that from happening, the NOHA has worked with hotels over the last few months to develop a hotel policy for players.

Teams across the province's northeast will be required to sign a code of conduct before book a room at a hotel during a tournament.

The NOHA has also developed a mechanism so that hotels and tournament officials can report any damage or incidents to the association directly.

Marchand says the association has not yet set any sanctions or official reprimands for those who breach the hotel policy.

Hotels say accommodating hockey teams comes with many challenges

The NOHA's hotel policy explains that hotels incur significant additional costs when hosting players.

Some have had to resort to hiring off-duty police officers to provide security during tournaments. That measure alone costs $1100 per night.

Establishments also say they must deal with negative feedback from other customers and staff calling in sick when hockey teams stay at the hotel.

The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) offers resources, professional development and programs for players between seven and 18 years old. (File submitted by the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League)

Richard Eberhardt, a union representative with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175, says he's heard "horror stories" from the hospitality workers he represents, with "players not respecting the hotel or the space they are in."

"It's a mixed blessing to have a big tournament come into town, said Eberhardt. "The workers appreciate having the work in a slow season. It's great to have a lot of rooms to clean, but they do need to be heavily cleaned," he added.

Eberhardt thinks the members he represents will appreciate the NOHA's new hotel policy.

"Anything that hockey teams themselves can do to make their stay safer and less damaging will make the tournament experience more positive for everyone," he said.