App-based community tours showcase francophone culture, heritage in northern Ontario

A tourism group in northern Ontario hopes to encourage people to learn more about their own backyards — as well as the rrancophone heritage around the region.

This summer, Destination Northern Ontario will launch new interactive community tours on the BaladoDiscoveries smartphone app. There will be itineraries for nine different communities.

"Many of them are already live, and some of them are still in development," francophone tourism specialist Marla Tremblay told Up North's Jonathan Pinto.

Marla Tremblay, the francophone tourism specialist with Destination Northern Ontario, helped develop app-based community itineraries to help promote francophone culture and heritage. (Sophie Houle-Drapeau/CBC)

Sudbury, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Temiskaming Shores, Dubreuville and Thunder Bay will be the first to go live on the app. North Bay, French River, West Nipissing and Cochrane will follow. The Cochrane tour will be developed to be used in the winter for snowmobilers.

These all have connections to francophone culture, heritage and community.

"Many people are unaware of the rich francophone heritage of the North and don't even know that there are francophones in the North," Tremblay said.

"We haven't done a great job about showcasing that."

Francophone tourism a priority

Destination Northern Ontario has made developing and promoting francophone tourism a priority.

"Northern Ontario is home to many bilingual and francophone communities that are well positioned to enhance their product and brand image to attract French-speaking and culture seeking visitors," said David MacLachlan, executive director.

"The Balado project provides a great opportunity to focus on the development and growth of francophone tourism as Ontarians explore their own backyards.

"We see the value of the francophone culture as an opportunity to attract visitors to the area, to learn more about the area."

Each community itinerary includes 10 points of interest. Videos, images and narrative text have been developed for each.

"It really is about highlighting a theme within a community and identifying points of interest or stops that speak to that theme, and then delve further into each of those stops," Tremblay said.

For now, because of COVID-19 and restrictions, Tremblay said, the itineraries are for locals. But once people start travelilng again, the hope is that tourists will use the tours.

"We want people to learn about their own communities in their own backyards, and then when they have visiting friends and relatives, it's something interesting for them to do."

The tours and an interactive map can be accessed on BaladoDiscoveries, a mobile application available in the Apple Store and on Google Play. They are available in both English and French.