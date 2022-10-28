Canadian highways are long. But they are even longer for touring musicians, driving hours and hours from gig to gig.

"That's a long way to go, especially in Ontario," said Toronto-based singer-songwriter Skye Wallace.

"It goes on forever. It really makes a difference to kind of split it up with a lot of shows that always fill my cup."

She will be filling her cup this weekend on St. Joseph Island, where she will play the Just Passing Through concert series at the Old Town Hall in Richards Landing for the second time.

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Skye Wallace is playing the Just Passing Through concert series on St. Joseph Island for the second time Saturday. (Skye Wallace)

The series targets musicians who are making that long journey across the country and offers them a chance to stay with a local in the rural community near Sault Ste. Marie and eat a home-cooked meal before their show.

"We're just supporting those artists who are travelling through northern Ontario and looking for that not-so fast trip through and looking to stop and enjoy the area too," said Sherie Gladu from the Richards Landing Events Committee.

She said they started inviting musicians who were "just passing through" to their town of 1,200 in 2013 and have recently brought the concert series back after a pause during the height of the pandemic.

"There's a great sense of community here. There's a great love of live music and getting together," said Gladu.

"And welcoming people in from other areas, because we're really proud of where we live."

Sherie Gladu is a member of the Richards Landing Events Committee that recently revived its Just Passing Through concert series. (Sherie Gladu)

Wallace said she thinks all professional musicians should find a way to perform in small Canadian towns, even if they don't all offer the same level of hospitality she gets on St. Joe's.

"While the economic centres are really awesome as far as seeing folks in the industry and getting your music out there, the smaller towns are full of good people and good times," she said.