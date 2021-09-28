19 of 39 miners are out of Totten Mine, rest expected by midday
Workers have been stuck underground since an elevator system was damaged Sunday afternoon
The first 19 of the 39 miners trapped underground at a mine in northern Ontario have climbed to the surface, and the rest are expected to join them by midday Tuesday.
The workers have been stuck in Totten Mine near Sudbury since Sunday afternoon when an accident damaged the elevator, known as a cage, that normally carries them in and out of the mine.
Mining company Vale announced on Monday night that it was "relieved and delighted to see these individuals returning to surface safe and sound."
Ontario Mine Rescue says it expects to have all 39 out of the mine by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
They have been climbing up a series of ladders, some from as far down as 1,200 metres, with the aid of mine rescue workers.
Ontario Mine Rescue says that some workers unable to complete the climb may be hoisted out using ropes.
