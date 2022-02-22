Mining company Vale, Ltd, says the Totten Mine has safely resumed operations, following a six-month shutdown.

In September 2021, a bucket scoop was being lowered down Totten's main shaft when it shifted and became stuck.

The mishap necessitated the dramatic rescue of 39 miners stuck 1 kilometre underground for three days.

Gord Gilpin, head of Vale's Ontario operations, said in a statement the company is pleased that production has resumed.

'We are doing everything we can to ensure an incident like this never occurs again," Gilpin said. "Safety is our top priority."

Gilpin said all Totten Mine employees have returned to work, including those deployed to other locations during the disruption.

"We have an incredible team supporting Totten Mine," Gilpin said. "We are very proud of the exceptional rescue team effort and the work that has occurred since then to safely resume operations."

Danica Pagnutti, a spokesperson with Vale, said that the company worked with the United Steelworkers Local 6500 to investigate the incident, and provide some recommendations on how to prevent a similar accident.

"A number of immediate actions were implemented," Pagnutti said, "including new controls for slinging equipment at all of these underground mines."

The scoop that became stuck in the shaft was slung underneath an elevator known as a "cage," when it shifted.

"It's important to understand the thoroughness of that investigation and and the completeness of the implementation of the new controls and following through on those new controls whenever we are slinging equipment underground," Pagnutti added.