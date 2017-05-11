Could this finally be the year for the Leafs? Two lifelong Sudbury fans share their stories
They're both named Ron, both from Sudbury, both French Canadian, both crazy about the Toronto Maple Leafs, both expecting a win against the rival Montreal Canadiens and both dreaming about the Stanley Cup.
Every fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs knows the year 1967.
That's the last time the hockey team hoisted the Stanley Cup.
And many are wondering and hoping and praying that the next year to remember will be 2021.
The Leafs start their playoff run Thursday night against their historic rivals the Montreal Canadiens.
Ron Dupuis was the only Leafs fan in the largely Francophone Flour Mill neighbourhood of Sudbury when he was growing up and has become a lifelong fan.
Ron Guillet is also a die-hard Leafs supporter who grew up in Sudbury a few decades later, but many assume he cheers for the Canadians because of his French name.
They told their stories and their hopes for this spring to Morning North host Markus Schwabe.
