Some Sudbury delivery drivers from Topper's Pizza say the company isn't doing enough to keep them safe from COVID-19.

CBC has agreed not to use the names of the drivers as it might affect their chances for future employment.

One of them says his six years of driving for Topper's is about to end, shortly after he raised concerns about COVID-19.

"Going door to door when everybody's been told to stay inside as much as possible is kind of a scary thing to be doing," he says.

"I've noticed that some of the drivers every time they come they're worried out of their minds. But they kind of have to work, they couldn't really go without the money."

On top of this own health, he says it's "terrifying" to think that if a pizza delivery driver caught the virus how quickly it could spread considering Topper's drivers go to between 30 and 40 homes every night, plus regular runs back to the shop like every other driver.

This driver specifically wanted Topper's to require customers to pay for their order through what's called contactless delivery.

Like many other food delivery companies, Topper's has a cellphone app where you can pay for your order online and the driver doesn't have to handle money or interact directly with the public.

He says that he and other drivers brought those concerns to management at their Sudbury store.

"We didn't really get much of a response. Basically we were just told no," he says.

"That definitely didn't settle with the rest of the drivers."

He says shortly after that, he was fired and given two weeks notice. He believes his sudden dismissal is related to raising safety concerns. Topper's has told him that isn't the reason, but hasn't told him why he's being dismissed.

The Topper's Pizza website promotes contactless delivery, but some drivers in Sudbury think the company should make it mandatory during COVID-19. (Topper's Pizza)

Another Topper's driver says he has been off the job since mid-March, ending nearly 30 years of delivering pizzas for the Sudbury company.

He says his last delivery is what inspired him to stay home.

"He's sneezing, coughing and hacking and here he is trying to hand me money and I'm inches away from him," says the veteran driver.

"I do want to go back to work, but not under these conditions. I'm 70 years old, I've got emphysema and COPD. I can't afford to catch this thing."

He too feels that requiring contactless delivery would be a great solution, even if it's just during the pandemic.

Topper's Pizza declined an interview, but did provide CBC with a statement, which reads in part:

The health and well-being of our franchisees, employees, delivery drivers, and customers is our top priority. In addition to closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation and following the guidance and recommendations of Federal and Provincial public health officials, we have taken new measures to help us all stay healthy and safe and ensure we continue to support all our stakeholders.

It is our legal obligation to maintain confidentiality in relation to any details regarding employment or dismissal of employees including delivery drivers. Our franchisees and store managers communicate openly with all employees and delivery drivers, addressing concerns and reinforcing existing and new health and safety procedures for all stakeholders. We are working tirelessly to ensure on-going communication and implementation of best practices, precautionary policies and procedures relating to COVID-19.

The statement mentions several specific measures Topper's has taken during the pandemic, including making protective equipment available for all staff, increased hand washing and making contactless delivery an option for customers.

A Topper's Pizza driver heads off to make some deliveries in Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC )

Canadians do have a right to refuse unsafe work and the Ontario Ministry of Labour says it has seen a spike in such complaints during the pandemic.

Sudbury labour lawyer Nathan Boivin says in those cases, investigators rely on industry standards and past decisions to determine if workers are unsafe.

"In the case of COVID, a lot of it's new," he says.

"There's definitely going to be a lot of case law that flows after the pandemic."