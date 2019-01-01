As 2019 begins, we're looking at our online stories that got your attention this past year.

The majority of our most-viewed stories involved massive forest fires that burned throughout northeastern Ontario this past summer.

Two white moose caught on camera near Foleyet also got a lot of attention.

Two crime stories, including a tragedy where four people were found dead in Timmins after a car fire investigation, and an arrest in the 20-year-old Renée Sweeney homicide case also made the list.

And news the surviving Dionne quintuplets were returning to their birth home after 20 years also got attention.

Here is the list of the top ten most-viewed stories on our site in 2018: