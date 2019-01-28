Tony Clement will return to Parliament Hill Monday for a new session of parliament, something he's done many times in the 13 years he's been the MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

But this will be a very different return to Ottawa, his first since admitting to inappropriate online sexual exchanges and getting kicked out of the Conservative Party three months ago.

"Remember that time something really embarrassing happened to you in public school and you were filled with enormous dread that you thought would absolutely kill you when you had to show up in front of all of your friends again and then when you did you realized people were much kinder than you thought?" says Chad Rogers, a political strategist with Crestview Strategy.

"I think Tony will race 15 marathons of shame that are much worse than when he arrives and discovers his colleagues are human beings and look at him as a human being."

Jaime Watt, a communications strategist with Navigator, also feels that Canadians are "fair-minded" and "like a second act" which will give Clement a chance to revive his political career.

"And if we're not careful, we're going to have a test that no normal human being can make," says Watt.

"And I actually worry that the only people we're going to get that can actually past these tests are absolute weirdoes who have never jaywalked, never drunk too much, never embarrassed themselves and I'm not sure I want those weirdoes representing me in office."

Will Clement run in October?

One question hanging over Clement's return to Parliament is the upcoming election that will hang over federal politics for much of this year.

Rogers figures that Clement, who has represented Parry Sound-Muskoka since 2006, would have a tough time winning as an independent and that if he did run against another Conservative candidate, the riding would likely fall to the Liberals.

"So Tony will have to really assess his long-term relationship with his former party. I think running as an independent because you were refused by your party, there's only so many votes to shuffle around," he says.

Watt agrees, but does wonder if Clement's popularity in the riding could inspire him to run in October.

"He may well think that it's a Tony Clement seat and not a Conservative seat and so he may get pushed into making a different decision than what's best," he says.

Requests to Clement's office for comment were not returned.