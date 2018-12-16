Last year, Sudbury's Kenny Wilson was putting his daughter to bed when he decided to tell her a story.

It was around Christmas time, so he decided to make up a story about a young boy named Tommy.

"This is how Tommy and the Christmas Coal came to be," he said.

"I wanted to give her this story that was a twist on Christmas classics."

It's a story about Tommy's family who are going through difficult times. The family only has enough coal to heat their home until Christmas morning.

To help, Tommy comes up with a plan to be naughty so Santa would deliver a lump of coal for him on Christmas.

"Unfortunately, all of his schemes fail on him," he said.

"Without spoiling the story, it's something that's very hard but at the end he finally decides that he's just happy that he's got the love of his family."

Wilson says he recently self-published the book.

"Since I was a young man, I wanted to write but I never had the patience to sit down and put it out," he said.

"So when I told my daughter this story I knew that I had a great story."

So far, he says he's sold about 200 copies.

"I'm pretty proud of that," he said. "To see this kind of success is pretty exciting."