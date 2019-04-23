The new fire chief in Timmins is starting his new job on Tuesday but he's no stranger to the city.

Former mayor Tom Laughren has been hired to take over the fire department. He was the mayor of Timmins from 2006 to 2014.

He's also a long-time volunteer firefighter in the South Porcupine and Whitney brigades.

Laughren takes the helm at a time of high tensions between the full-time and volunteer firefighters in Timmins.

"I think listening is an important attribute that I have," he said.

"So I'm definitely going to be listening to all sides and from there we'll be moving forward."

Looking forward

The previous fire chief fired three senior staff last year, prompting some volunteer firefighters to resign en masse, only to see the dismissals overturned by an arbitrator.

"I think at the end of the day, some of the decisions that were made over the past year and a half, have brought some distrust into the system from a variety of different places," he said.

"You know, a lot of that leadership, mentorship and relationship building will be put to use as we go through those issues."

Laughren says he first plans to meet with the different district fire chiefs and firefighters.

"I think another big part of this role which is no different than many other organizations are experiencing throughout northern Ontario is there's a skills shortage," he said.

"There's a number of retirements coming up in the fire department. I think it will be important to identify people who can transition into those roles with training. That will be a big part of that job … as well."