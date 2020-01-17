Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a toddler in East Ferris Township, east of North Bay.

According to police, the North Bay detachment received a call from the North Bay and District Ambulance service about a 23-month-old child who was found in the home, with vital signs absent.

Police and paramedics pronounced the child deceased at the residence.

The North Bay OPP Crime unit is assisting the Chief Coroner with this investigation, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the North Bay OPP at (705) 495-3878 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

