Four people have been charged in connection to a toddler's death from 2020 near North Bay.

North Bay OPP say in January 2020, a 23-month old child was found without vital signs at a home in East Ferris Township.

The child was pronounced deceased.

Police then began an investigation into the sudden death. Officers made several arrests last week.

Four people, from East Ferris and North Bay, have been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police have not said how or if the suspects are connected to the child.