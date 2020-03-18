Flags at the McIntyre Community Centre in Schumacher have been lowered to half-mast for three days.

Timmins is paying tribute to Dan "Tixie" Hannigan.

He had been running the skate sharpening shop at the McIntyre Arena for at least 25 years.

A city spokesperson says Tixie was well-known, not only on the hockey scene, but throughout the City of Timmins, as a generous and iconic member of the community.

"To honour and pay respect to this wonderful man, the City of Timmins has decided to lower the flags at the McIntyre Community Centre for the next three days," the city said.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Tixie's family and friends during this difficult time."