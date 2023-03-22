Sudbury police make 3 arrests after a man is attacked with a tire iron and hatchet

Greater Sudbury Police arrested and charged three people with attempted murder after a man was attacked with a tire iron and hatchet.

Police said officers were dispatched to the city's downtown in the evening of March 21 to respond to a robbery. There they found a 39-year-old man with serious injuries, who had to be brought to the hospital.

Police arrested three people that night, and said they were all known to the victim.

A 35-year-old woman had a bag they had stolen from the victim, along with 10 grams of fentanyl.

In addition to attempted murder, police also charged her with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Police also arrested a 31-year old woman, who faces the same charges along with driving while under suspension and failing to comply with a probation order.

The third person police arrested was a 33-year-old man they charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the attack was targeted.